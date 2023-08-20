Inaugural Pasty Olympics takes the spotlight at the Annual Pasty Fest

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - During this year’s annual pasty fest in Calumet, Visit Keweenaw hosted the first-ever pasty Olympics was held in celebration.

Visit Keweenaw’s Event Coordinator Jesse Wiederhold said the Pasty Olympics will start with two events, one being the pasty relay race.

“People are going to assemble their pasty out of some fake ingredients, we are talking sawdust and cutting up rutabagas and you’re going to take your pasty,” Wiederhold said. “Then teams have to try and make it as fast as you can get it in the oven, and we’ll have a winner.”

Wiederhold said during the race they had multiple teams of four. He also said the hardest competition was the event that followed. He also said the pasty truck pull is something everyone will want to see.

“We’re going to put our pasty ingredients or our mascots in the back of the truck and people will pull them down the street as fast as they can,” Wiederhold said. “Copper range roofing was so kind to donate a big, huge truck for us to pull so it shouldn’t be easy.”

The event coordinator stated that one thing that makes him excited is seeing how obsessed Yoopers are with these meat pies.

“We talk about them, we eat them, but to come out and just spend a whole day celebrating pastries is great,” Wiederhold said. “We have a couple of people that make shirts, they make key chains with pasties on them. It is just great to see it and everything because that is what feeds the miners in our history here today.”

Wiederhold added that there was also a pasty bake-off, pasty eating contest, pasty art prize competition, and a horseshoe tournament. The entire visit to Keweenaw staff said this first year was a success and they are excited to see what the future holds for the pasty Olympics.

