Fundraising for Cal Carlson, Yooper fighting ALS, tops $100k

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - $100,000 has been raised to benefit Cal Carlson, a Yooper fighting ALS.

Nearly 1,000 people participated in Saturday’s “Race against ALS” to benefit Cal Carlson. Event organizers said 600 people attended the race in person, with an additional 300 plus people registering online from across the country and the world.

The fundraising event will benefit Cal Carlson, who was diagnosed with ALS last year. Carlson’s family said they are overwhelmed by the support.

“I can’t believe it. I know my husband is a good guy. He is a hard worker. Our family and his parents are good people and well-known. We feel very loved and supported, but it is humbling as well,” said Sabina Carlson, Cal’s wife.

John Hopkins Medicine said there is currently no cure for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Sabina said Cal has been grateful for the support and will continue to fight on.

