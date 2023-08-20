Fundraising for Cal Carlson, Yooper fighting ALS, tops $100k

$100,000 has been raised to benefit Cal Carlson, a Yooper fighting ALS.
$100,000 has been raised to benefit Cal Carlson, a Yooper fighting ALS.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - $100,000 has been raised to benefit Cal Carlson, a Yooper fighting ALS.

Nearly 1,000 people participated in Saturday’s “Race against ALS” to benefit Cal Carlson. Event organizers said 600 people attended the race in person, with an additional 300 plus people registering online from across the country and the world.

The fundraising event will benefit Cal Carlson, who was diagnosed with ALS last year. Carlson’s family said they are overwhelmed by the support.

“I can’t believe it. I know my husband is a good guy. He is a hard worker. Our family and his parents are good people and well-known. We feel very loved and supported, but it is humbling as well,” said Sabina Carlson, Cal’s wife.

John Hopkins Medicine said there is currently no cure for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Sabina said Cal has been grateful for the support and will continue to fight on.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Michael John-Robert Bertrand
Menominee man faces life in prison for habitual home invasion offenses
FILE - Students hug at a memorial following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Prosecutor urges life sentence for Michigan shooter who killed 4 students
Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, of Lagos, Nigeria, were arraigned on charges accusing...
Brothers plead not guilty during arraignment in international sextortion, DeMay suicide case
Couple married at Gram's Pasties
Escanaba couple gets married at Gram’s Pasties
Starting off as a food truck in 2020, the Forge restaurant held a soft opening in November, and...
The Forge Food Smith holds grand opening and ribbon-cutting event for restaurant location

Latest News

Saturday in Munising, veterans played golf and raised money for all veteran organizations in...
4th annual veteran golf scramble raises more than $16K
Saturday in Marquette classic cars return to third street in Marquette. This event is a...
Classic Cars on Third returns for its 7th year
Following the speeches, each service flag was raised by a former or current member of that...
KI Sawyer Heritage Air Museum hosted a dedication of a new memorial
This drive-through event provides students with backpacks, school supplies, hygiene kits and...
Backpack SOS provides school supplies for 17th year