Cooling trend with chances of rain to start the week

Another mild day for Sunday but temperatures will begin to trend downwards throughout Monday Tuesday with rain chances starting Monday night. Models have been shifting the last couple of days with some of the heaviest rain moving south for Tuesday. Plan ahead on moderate to even isolated heavy rain at times on Tuesday with scattered rain chances through Thursday and Friday.

Sunday: Partly cloudy; warm air lingers with occasional breeze

>Highs: Mid to High 70s near shore; High 70s to Mid 80s inland

Monday: Partly cloudy skies; scattered rain chances start late

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered rain lingers with isolated thundershowers west

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; rain showers in the morning

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies; warmer air with chances of scattered rain

>Highs: 80s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; scattered rain chances

>Highs: 70

