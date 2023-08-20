1 injured in 5-vehicle rollover crash in Portage Township

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 56-year-old man was injured after crashing his vehicle into four parked and unoccupied cars on Saturday evening.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a five-vehicle rollover crash on Paradise Road near Broemer Road in Portage Township around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies determined the vehicle, driven by a 56-year-old man, was traveling southbound on Paradise Road when it crashed into four parked, unoccupied cars and rolled over.

Deputies say the driver was transported to U.P. Health Systems-Portage by Mercy EMS, where he was treated for his injuries.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Houghton City Police Department, Michigan Tech Public Safety, Mercy EMS, Superior Service Towing and the Hurontown Fire Department.

