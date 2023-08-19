Toasty weekend with chance thundershowers Tuesday

Mild week with rain chances set for Tuesday
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Warm air lingers across the region and sticks around for the next couple of days. Rain chances stay low but rise going into Monday night and chance thundershowers for Tuesday. Rain lingers for most of Tuesday and wraps up by Wednesday morning with little chances for rain for the rest of the week. Warm air is looking to come back to the area by Thursday and Friday.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies; warm air with occasional breeze around 15-20 mph

>Highs: Low to High 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy; chances of stray showers in the west in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 70s near shore; High 70s to Mid 80s inland

Monday: Partly cloudy skies; rain chances rise in the evening in the west

>Highs: Mid to High 70s; isolated Low 80s possible inland

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered rain with chances of thundershowers

>Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered rain lingers

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies; warm air returns

>Highs: 80s

Friday: Mostly sunny skies; mild

>Highs: 70

