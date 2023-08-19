KI Sawyer Heritage Air Museum hosted a dedication of a new memorial

By Terese Ledy
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The K.I. Sawyer Heritage Air Museum hosted a dedication of a new memorial.

The memorial is dedicated to all those that served honorably and returned.

The dedication included speakers from both the American Legion and VFW. Following the speeches, each service flag was raised by a former or current member of that service. The Space Force flag was raised by two Civil Air Patrol Cadets.

Richard Verwey, K.I. Sawyer Heritage Air Museum president, said it was time to honor all those who served.

“They did their job quietly, they did it effectively and they came back. Those folks heretofore have not been remembered,” said Verwey. “They’ve always been looking to remember the wounded, the dead and the missing, so it’s time to honor the folks that just did their job and came home.”

Verwey said the Heritage Air Museum is looking for volunteers to work in the museum. If you’re interested in helping, contact the Museum by phone at (906) 362-3531, by email at upkisham@gmail.com or by stopping into the museum.

