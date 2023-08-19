Gwinn VFW Post 5670 hosts the 1st UTV/ATV Freedom Ride

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn Veterans of Foreign Wars post 5670 hosted its first-ever UTV/ATV Freedom Ride to support area veterans.

Alan Cook, Gwinn VFW Post 5670 adjutant, said around 30 people took part in the Freedom Ride.

The ride was set up as a poker run. There were ten area businesses that riders had to stop at to get their cards stamped. For every stamp, riders received a playing card. The rider with the best poker hand at the end of the day won half of the registration money.

Cook said these events are fun and they get the community together.

“Supporting the veterans is a good cause,” said Cook. “This year the money goes to our building fund, we need a lot of renovations here, but in the future, the money that we raise from Freedom Rides next year and beyond will go to other veteran causes in the U.P.”

Following the ride, the post hosted a dinner with music, bucket raffles, and 50/50.

