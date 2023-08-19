Crystal Lumber celebrates 70 years in business

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Crystal Lumber opened in 1953 and has been a family-owned business for three generations in Iron County. On Friday, they celebrated with a classic car show, music, food vendors, a bounce house for kids and a beer tent. Crystal Lumber owner Chris Willman said giving back is an important reason for their success.

“If anything, I hope it inspires other small businesses to keep at it,” Willman said. “Keep working hard, do what you do, take care of your customers, your employees and the community will take care of you; if you’re going to be in business in a small town, you definitely need to engage in your community. You have to give back.”

All money raised at the beer tent is being donated to the Iron County Fire Victims Fund.

“It’s a collaboration of all fire departments across the county here,” Willman said. “They all participate in this fund. This fund is to make dollars available for victims of fire. It helps them get through those first hours and days, whether they need lodging or clothing.”

The lead kitchen designer for Crystal Lumber has been working there for five years now. She said it’s been a great place to work and learn new skills.

“I love the team atmosphere,” said Justyna Skolasinski, Crystal Lumber lead kitchen designer. “We’re all super close-knit, we all get along really well, we work well together and we’re always looking for ways to give back to the community. We’re always looking for ways to grow and improve.”

The first 200 guests at Friday’s celebration received a free gift bag.

