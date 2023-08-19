Classic Cars on Third returns for its 7th year

Saturday in Marquette classic cars return to third street in Marquette. This event is a...
Saturday in Marquette classic cars return to third street in Marquette. This event is a fundraiser put on by the Women’s Center here in Marquette and led by the Woman’s Development Director Andrea Numikoski.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Saturday in Marquette classic cars return to Third Street.

The Women’s Center in Marquette hosts this fundraiser. Women’s Center Development Director Andrea Numikoski said this year those in attendance saw more cars and even vintage motorcycles. The event also featured a silent auction, raffle, and live music by Ramble Tamble.

This event was kicked off by Bill and Tammy Dupras after the passing of their daughter due to domestic violence.

“This event is so important because of the daily operations of the woman’s center,” says Numikoski. “It’s a nonprofit and our job is to help others, and in order to do that, in order to provide free and confidential services and programs that we offer it takes funding.”

Next year Numikoski hopes to get the word out sooner so even more cars and bikes can participate.

