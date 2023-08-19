Backpack SOS provides school supplies for 17th year

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church put on the 17th Backpack S.O.S. (Support our Students) program.

This drive-through event provides students with backpacks, school supplies, hygiene kits, and clothing vouchers to Silver Creek Thrift.

Event organizers said they can continue to do this thanks to grants and donations made by local organizations. These include the Zonta Club of Marquette, Delta Dental Foundation, Kerber Rose Wealth Management, Kara Applekamp State Farm, Vast, 44North, Tadych’s, and Local 4950 Women of Steel.

Ben Taylor, Silver Creek Church associate pastor, said the event has continued for so long because it fills a need in the community.

“It gives us the opportunity to help parents get their kids ready for school. It’s something that happens every year,” said Taylor. “It’s something that meets a need in people’s lives, and we love helping meet those needs so that has helped it grow to the point that it has.”

Taylor said they’re thankful for all the organizations and community members that were involved in the program.

