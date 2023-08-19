4th annual veteran golf scramble raises more than $16K

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) -Saturday in Munising veterans gather for the 4th annual veterans golf scramble.

This event raised more than $4,000 for the four military organizations in Alger County: the American Legion, the Marine Corps League, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Vietnam Veterans of America, totaling for more than $16,000.

160 golfers participated in this outing. They played 18 holes, scored and awarded prizes, had dinner, and finally did their raffle. Chairman of the Veterans Golf Committee and two-time Purple Heart recipient Arland Brock said an event like this is vital to generate money for veterans.

“It’s very important. Especially when we went back to the COVID years, the organizations had no way of generating any funds to help them get through the year,” said Brock. “The veterans got together, and we said, ‘Well let’s see what we can do about it.’ This is how it wound up.”

This was the last game of the year by the veteran’s golf committee.

