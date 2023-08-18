WATCH: UP high school soccer approved for postseason tournament play, preview of Bayou Art Walk & Sale

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
By Molly Birch
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday we take a look at the arraignment of two brothers extradited from Nigeria in an international sextortion case linked to the death of 17-year-old Jourdan DeMay of Marquette, more information on the status of U.P. high school soccer postseason tournament play, an upcoming art show and nature walk in Harvey, and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Aug. 17, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

