Upper Peninsula Construction Council hosts workforce resiliency discussion

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Amidst a workforce crisis in the skilled trades, the Upper Peninsula Construction Council hosted a workforce resiliency discussion Thursday afternoon in Escanaba.

Skilled trade careers in Upper Michigan are facing what some experts are calling a crisis. They say there’s an aging workforce set to retire soon and not enough young workers to fill those careers.

On Wednesday, the Upper Peninsula Construction Council teamed up with the Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council to hold a panel discussion in Escanaba aimed at addressing that concern.

“In the next seven to 10 years over 40 percent of our workforce is going to be eligible to retire, so it’s getting these kids interested in getting a pathway created for them where they can get in and get the experience from the seasoned journey person that are out there working right now,” said Ryan Stern, Michigan Building & Construction Trades Council staff representative.

The panel discussion was led by InvestUP CEO Marty Fittante and included guests from the public sector, education experts and government representatives. UPCC Executive Director Mike Smith said he hopes the discussion highlights the work needing to be done.

“We thought ‘what a great time to bring all those folks that are up here, elected officials together, to hear about what’s going on in the U.P., what we’re doing privately in order to grow Michigan together’ resiliency through partnership,” Smith said.

Smith also said young workers can have a great-paying career in skilled trades started before they even finish high school and there are opportunities in leadership roles as well.

“There are a lot of opportunities, a lot of room for growth, those folks that are currently in school and are going to be ready to graduate are going to be leaders in a hurry, just because of the way the generations are moving on so, it’s a really good opportunity, if you want to have a great career in the U.P., we can help you get there,” Smith added.

The UPCC runs a Building Trades Summer Camp, Construction Connect U.P. and career fairs each year.

