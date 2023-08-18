UPAWS offers $9 adoption fee for cats 9 months and older

The adoption fee includes spay or neuter, vaccines, health check, microchip and sample food and litter.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Updated: 29 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is looking to home cats nine months and older.

For the month of August, qualifying cats will have an adoption fee of $9. The adoption fee includes spay or neuter, vaccines, health check, microchip and sample food and litter.

Ann Brownell, UPAWS community outreach volunteer coordinator, said cats make great companions.

“There’s a ton of different personalities. There are the chubby shy ones or the outgoing, active and acrobatic ones and everything in between. They’re great company,” said Brownell. “If you’re lonely and you come home from work and just want to chill, a cat is a wonderful pet.”

This adoption promotion will continue until August 31. To visit, head to the UPAWS website and make an appointment with the kitty of your choosing.

