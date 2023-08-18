UP high schools eligible to participate in state soccer tournaments once again

The change will go into effect this school year, starting with the boys’ season in the fall and followed by the girls’ season next spring.
UP high schools eligible to participate in state soccer tournaments once again
UP high schools eligible to participate in state soccer tournaments once again(WLUC)
By Kevin McNulty
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A monumental change is coming to Upper Peninsula high school soccer this year. On Wednesday, a federal court approved a joint request by the group “Communities for Equity” and the MHSAA to allow U.P. high schools to participate in the boys’ and girls’ state soccer tournaments.

Marquette athletic director Alex Tiseo serves on the MHSAA Representative Council, and he said getting the change approved was a years-long process.

“This was quite a bit of back and forth that was several years’ worth of dialogue... explaining the situation and how detrimental to U.P. soccer this has been over this 17-year period,” Tiseo said.

The five school-affiliated soccer programs in the U.P. have been left out of the state tournament since 2006, a result of a Title IX lawsuit that forced several high school sports to change seasons.

The MHSAA allowed U.P. schools to continue sponsoring soccer, provided that they held their own postseason tournament.

“That was something that the U.P. schools sponsoring soccer agreed to do just because by changing seasons, they would have nobody left to play,” Tiseo said.

Tiseo, a former high school soccer player himself, is hopeful that the change will help grow the sport in this area.

“I think what we’re going to see hopefully is a little bit of boom in that area where there’s going to be a push within some other communities to get school affiliated teams, knowing that these student athletes are going to have the opportunity to go downstate and compete in the MHSAA tournament,” he said.

That’s also exactly what excites current high school soccer players about the new format.

“When I was growing up, I was friends with a lot of older people, and they all played soccer and never made it to the state tournament because they couldn’t,” Marquette boys’ soccer captain Indigo Catalano said. “Now I have an opportunity to play in it and make my family and friends proud, so I’m excited.”

The change will go into effect this school year, starting with the boys’ season in the fall and followed by the girls’ season next spring.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North 141 Travel Plaza is located at the intersection of US-141 and M-28, which is about 17...
UPDATE: Overnight fire severely damages Covington gas station
An image from a fire detection aircraft shows smoke and flames from the Goose Marsh Fire in...
UPDATE: Crews battling forest fire in Chippewa County, blaze currently contained at 35 acres
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Update: Ishpeming woman accused of setting husband on fire found competent
The current MSHS block "M" logo.
Recall language filed for 2 MAPS board members for retiring Redmen, Redette nickname
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stands with representatives of the NMU Foundation and Veridea group.
Ceremony held to recognize old Marquette hospital redevelopment

Latest News

NMU women’s soccer to play on Mackinac Island for first time
NMU women’s soccer to play on Mackinac Island for first time
Pro Football Hall of Fame Generic
Former Lions coach Buddy Parker picked as Hall of Fame finalist
Norway football looks to build on last year's success in 2023
Norway football looks to build on last year's success in 2023
The team will travel for the second time to Mackinac Island for the Match on the Mac against...
NMU Volleyball prepares for second trip to Mackinac Island