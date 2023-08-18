Sunny skies going into weekend with hot and muggy air

Sunny skies start off Friday and little rain chances are in the forecast for the weekend and most of next week. Temperatures are expected to increase into the 80s with some approaching the 90° mark on Saturday. Warm air lingers into Sunday and Monday as chances of rain rise for Monday evening starting in the west. Rain right now will be on the lighter side so be sure to have the umbrella ready for next Tuesday.

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild; occasional breeze

>Highs: High 60s to Mid 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies; pop-up showers possible in the west

>Highs: Low to High 80s; isolated 90s possible

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies; more chances of pop-up showers in the afternoon

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy skies; increasing clouds in the afternoon with light to moderate rain in the evening

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies; light to moderate rain in the morning

>Highs: High 60s to Mid 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies; mild air

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies; chances of scattered rain

>Highs: 70s/80

