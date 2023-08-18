Skerbeck Family Carnival staple at the UP State Fair

The Skerbeck family started out as circus performers in 1857. They bought their first ride, a merry-go-round, in 1897.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair hit day five Friday with sun, fun, food and rides.

The Skerbeck Family Carnival has served as the company behind the rides and games down the midway since 2005.

Rides include old classics, like the Ferris wheel, merry-go-round and kiddie roller coasters.

The carnival travels around the Midwest, but owner Jamie Skerbeck said the U.P. State Fair is special to the family.

“It’s by far my favorite fair,” Skerbeck said. “We love everything about it.”

Skerbeck is the sixth-generation owner of the fair.

While the carnival also has modern rides like the custom-built Supernova 360 that flips riders all the way around--and the Top Gun that takes people 130 feet in the air at 3.5 G’s.

One of the classics is what the Skerbeck Family Carnival is built on--the merry-go-round.

Skerbeck said it was the first ride purchased by the family in 1897.

While they no longer have the original merry-go-round, Skerbeck said he makes sure there’s one at every carnival.

