North Central hosts football scrimmage with three other eight-player teams

POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a busy Monday morning in Powers as the three-time defending state champs, the North Central Jets welcomed three other eight-player teams to their field for a scrimmage.

Munising, Norway, and St. Ignace all made the trip looking for reps one week before the regular season begins. The day began with warmups but quickly switched to a controlled scrimmage with all four teams playing offense and defense, for a series of ten plays each. Jets’ head coach Leo Gorzinski said a day like this is beneficial to every team.

“Not just our team, every team. You can only go against your buddies so many times over and over in practice, so this is why we get together. I cannot thank St. Ignace, Munising and Norway enough for coming down here and doing this, because we figure these are some of the best teams in eight-man football right now. For a chance to get a look at everybody and have some live action, you cannot measure it,” said head coach Gorzinski.

North Central is a team full of experience when it comes to eight-player football, but for St. Ignace, this will be year one taking the field with three fewer players.

“It’s been a real challenge this summer and during camp and stuff getting everything set up and learning the new system. So, we were really excited to get up here and start hitting and seeing where our deficiency might be on defense or offense, " said St. Ignace head coach, Mike Shepard.

Both Munising, who lost in the state semis last year, and Norway who fell to Munising in the regional, have experience on the eight-player field. Today, the Mustangs and Knights focused on ironing out the starters and mental preparation.

“This is kind of an exam day for them is how I approach it and we will see, like I said, who can play and who can’t play, and we will kind of decide who our starters are after this scrimmage after we review the film. Monday we will make sure we have our number ones ready to go and hopefully we are ready Friday night,” said Munising head coach, Matt Mattson.

“Mentally it is huge because now next week coming into it they understand what they have to do. They understand, hey I did this last week, that was wrong, and now I got to correct it and be mindful all week going into game one,” said Norway head coach, Scott Popp.

This Thursday, Norway hosts Lake Linden-Hubbell and on Friday Munising hosts Rudyard, North Central hosts Ironwood, and St. Ignace plays at Suttons Bay.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.