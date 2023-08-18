NMU hosts statewide wood energy workshop

Professors and business leaders talk about how to use wood energy locally.
Professors and business leaders talk about how to use wood energy locally.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday at NMU, professors and business leaders discussed how to implement wood energy locally.

One subject at the statewide wood energy workshop was NMU’s boiler, which is currently fueled by natural gas. Its contract is set to expire in 2027, according to NMU professor Sarah Mittlefehldt.

Mittlefehldt says the workshop organizer, showcased her research project into wood-based energy as a potential replacement.

She says NMU provides a case study on what sustainable bioenergy might look like in our area.

“Wood by its nature is inherently local,” says Mittlefehldt. “So for better or worse, you can see those impacts of your consumption locally. Some of those are good in terms of economic opportunities, but yes, there might be other impacts that we have to consider. That’s why Northern has not made any decisions but it’s definitely an interesting conversation.”

NMU is also looking at municipal waste and algae, along with other biofuels as replacements for natural gas.

