Negaunee Rod and Gun Club hosts 3rd annual Yooper Side by Side Classic

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Yoopers are celebrating shotgun history with a bang this week.

The Negaunee Rod and Gun Club is hosting the third annual Yooper Side by Side Classic. One hundred shooters from all over the country are putting their skills to the test by shooting clay targets using vintage and modern double-barrel guns.

Organizers say the event brings people together.

“A big part of why we get together is the camaraderie,” said Terry Huffman, Yooper Side by Side Classic Committee member. “It’s fun seeing these people at various shoots, and we’ve become friends and almost like family. It takes an event like this to get us all together. It’s that common interest and that common admiration for a side by side shotgun.”

After the event wraps up on Saturday, there will be an awards ceremony where the top shooters will be recognized.

