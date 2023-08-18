Michigan honors its Vietnam Veterans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The state of Michigan is showing its appreciation for a generation of veterans.

Over 400,000 Michigan servicemen and women served during the Vietnam War. 2,651 of them died in the war, including 113 from the Upper Peninsula.

Vietnam Veterans who currently live in or did live in Michigan during their service can get a Michigan Vietnam Veteran Recognition Certificate. The certificate also includes the option of a special designation to recognize individuals who were exposed to Agent Orange.

According to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the goal of the certificate is to honor a generation of vets – both alive and dead – who found lacking VA benefits and appreciation when they returned home.

“Vietnam Veterans are the one group of veterans that came back from conflict that didn’t receive the ‘welcome home’ that they deserved,” said Todd Butler, Department of Military and Veterans Affairs director of strategy and outreach. “This is just a very small measure to recognize that fact and to give something back just to say ‘thanks.’”

To get a certificate for you or a loved one, click here.

