Michigan EGLE awards grants, encourages communities to recycle scrap tires

Communities across the U.P. have received more than $760,000 in grant money to recycle tires in the last five years.
(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Updated: 43 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is encouraging U.P. communities to recycle used tires.

This summer in Dickinson County, EGLE will use scrap tires to pave sections of County Road 607. The organization also cleared thousands of tires along 1.5 miles of Lake Superior shoreline in Ontonagon County.

“Michigan generates approximately one scrap tire per resident per year. So, we have around 10 million scrap tires generated on an annual basis. If you think about that and we landfill those tires, we would quickly run out of landfill space,” said Kirsten Clemens, Michigan EGLE scrap tire coordinator.

Clemens said one way you can help is when you replace your tires at any auto shop, you should pay the fee for the shop to keep the tires, because then they will be recycled instead of put in a landfill.

