Menominee man faces life in prison for habitual home invasion offenses

Mugshot of Michael John-Robert Bertrand
Mugshot of Michael John-Robert Bertrand(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man was found guilty of home invasion following a three-day trial in Menominee Circuit Court.

Michael John-Robert Bertrand, 38, of Menominee was convicted of home invasion second degree, false report of a felony and malicious destruction of property.

Bertrand is a fourth-time habitual offender and is facing up to life in prison.

According to court documents and information presented at the trial, on May 23, 2022, a man reported to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office that someone had broken into his home in Stephenson and stole property valued at over $7,000.

Deputies identified a distinctive orange Chevrolet Cobalt registered to Bertrand, as well as documents with Bertrand’s name on them, at the scene.

Bertrand then reported to police that his Chevrolet Cobalt has been stolen. That police report was falsely filed.

An accomplice testified against Bertrand at the trial in exchange for a reduced charge. That person told the jury about committing those crimes and explained Bertrand’s “leadership role” in them.

Bertrand was on active parole for a previous felony conviction at the time of these new crimes, having only been released from prison three months prior.

Bertrand is set for sentencing on October 22.

