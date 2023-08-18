MDOT public meeting set to discuss upcoming roundabout project in Ishpeming

Michigan Department of Transportation
Michigan Department of Transportation(WILX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to discuss the upcoming project to build a roundabout at the intersection of US-41/M-28 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming.

There will be a short presentation at 2 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer period.

Who: MDOT staff and contractors  Interested residents and business owners Community stakeholders

When: Monday, Aug. 28 2 p.m.

Where: Ishpeming Senior Center 121 Greenwood St. Ishpeming, MI 49849

Accessibility: Attendees who require mobility, visual, hearing, written or other assistance for effective participation should contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or CurryO@Michigan.gov, preferably at least five business days prior to the scheduled meeting. Forms are located on the Title VI webpage. Requests made after this timeframe will be evaluated and honored to the extent possible.

Project information: MDOT plans to invest about $6.4 million to build a modern roundabout at this busy intersection. Work includes asphalt rebuilding, drainage work, guardrail, retaining walls, lighting, signs, pavement markings, bridge widening with steel beams, deck replacement, bridge barrier construction, and approach work.

Work is expected to begin with preliminary activity this September and be completed through four main phases in 2024. The project is expected to be completed in October 2024. During the project, one lane will be open in each direction on US-41/M-28. Local traffic will be detoured during some phases of the project.

Throughout work, project information will be posted on MDOT’s Mi Drive website and will also be shared on social media.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The current MSHS block "M" logo.
Recall language filed for 2 MAPS board members for retiring Redmen, Redette nickname
Dominic Joseph Barrette, 21, of Hancock
Hancock resident arrested for child sexually abusive activity
Couple married at Gram's Pasties
Escanaba couple gets married at Gram’s Pasties
Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, of Lagos, Nigeria, were arraigned on charges accusing...
Brothers plead not guilty during arraignment in international sextortion, DeMay suicide case
The North 141 Travel Plaza is located at the intersection of US-141 and M-28, which is about 17...
UPDATE: Overnight fire severely damages Covington gas station

Latest News

Slotkin poses with a member of Debbie Stabenow's team during the U.P. State Fair.
Elissa Slotkin makes pitch to voters during U.P. State Fair
Find out which one would be best for you
The difference between hearing aids and implanted hearing devices
A Citizens for a Safe & Clean Lake Superior yard sign.
Spaceport opponents request zoning change to block potential Marquette County rocket launch site
Packers fans have liked what they've seen from their new quarterback ahead of his preseason...
Excitement builds ahead of Green Bay Packers preseason home opener