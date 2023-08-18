MDOT public meeting set to discuss upcoming roundabout project in Ishpeming

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to discuss the upcoming project to build a roundabout at the intersection of US-41/M-28 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming.

There will be a short presentation at 2 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer period.

Who: MDOT staff and contractors Interested residents and business owners Community stakeholders

When: Monday, Aug. 28 2 p.m.

Where: Ishpeming Senior Center 121 Greenwood St. Ishpeming, MI 49849

Accessibility: Attendees who require mobility, visual, hearing, written or other assistance for effective participation should contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or CurryO@Michigan.gov, preferably at least five business days prior to the scheduled meeting. Forms are located on the Title VI webpage. Requests made after this timeframe will be evaluated and honored to the extent possible.

Project information: MDOT plans to invest about $6.4 million to build a modern roundabout at this busy intersection. Work includes asphalt rebuilding, drainage work, guardrail, retaining walls, lighting, signs, pavement markings, bridge widening with steel beams, deck replacement, bridge barrier construction, and approach work.

Work is expected to begin with preliminary activity this September and be completed through four main phases in 2024. The project is expected to be completed in October 2024. During the project, one lane will be open in each direction on US-41/M-28. Local traffic will be detoured during some phases of the project.

Throughout work, project information will be posted on MDOT’s Mi Drive website and will also be shared on social media.

