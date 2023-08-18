Loadmaster expanding facility, hiring in Norway

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A manufacturing business in Norway is expanding and hiring. Loadmaster has seen an increase in orders for its refuse trucks.

Loadmaster’s sales manager says his employer is building a new 12,000-square-foot facility and adding 40 new jobs. It’s a $2 million investment. Loadmaster produces more than 300 refuse trucks per year but has seen an uptick in demand.

“We’ve had a big sales push over the last few years,” said Ethan Brisson, Sales Manager for Loadmaster. “We’ve been adding more salespeople. We’ve also been adding more dealers. We sell most of our products through our dealer network. We’ve added on a lot of good dealers over the last couple years so it’s been increasing demand from that and then we’ve also been getting more recognition from the industry.”

Loadmaster currently has about 100 employees. The company is hiring welders, painters, assemblers and fabricators.

