Hot, breezy August weekend with sunshine, few rain chances

High pressure builds over Upper Michigan towards the weekend. And as the ‘big bubble, less trouble’ system continues to strengthen, the polar jet stream ridges north over the Canadian Interior, resulting in a summer heat-up over the U.P. Saturday and Sunday.

The crest of high pressure pushes east of the U.P. early next week, opening the door for rain and thunderstorm chances to pick up over the region.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy with southwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Lows: 40s/60s (coldest interior east)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated pop-up rain shower; hot and muggy; breezy with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 80s/90

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an isolated pop-up shower and thunderstorm; warm and breezy

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday: Partly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few morning showers; cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70

