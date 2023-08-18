Higher Love receives first Clean Green certification in the UP

Higher Love went after the certification to make sure their customers have the healthiest...
Higher Love went after the certification to make sure their customers have the healthiest plants possible.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Higher Love celebrated getting their Clean Green certification Friday.

This certification tests every process from plant to harvest.

Higher Love is the second cannabis store in Michigan to get this certification and the only one in the Upper Peninsula.

Higher Love’s President Joni Moore says their care for the environment and customers played a role in getting the certificate.

“It’s something that people ingest,” says Moore. “It’s really important to us that our customers have a safe healthy product, and that’s why I went for the organic certification in cannabis.”

A Higher Love spokesperson says this certification shows they have the healthiest plants possible.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The current MSHS block "M" logo.
Recall language filed for 2 MAPS board members for retiring Redmen, Redette nickname
Dominic Joseph Barrette, 21, of Hancock
Hancock resident arrested for child sexually abusive activity
Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, of Lagos, Nigeria, were arraigned on charges accusing...
Brothers plead not guilty during arraignment in international sextortion, DeMay suicide case
Couple married at Gram's Pasties
Escanaba couple gets married at Gram’s Pasties
The North 141 Travel Plaza is located at the intersection of US-141 and M-28, which is about 17...
UPDATE: Overnight fire severely damages Covington gas station

Latest News

Mostly sunny days, few pop-up showers this weekend with Saturday’s highs reaching the 90s for...
Hot, breezy August weekend with sunshine, few rain chances
The Skerbeck family started out as circus performers in 1857. They bought their first ride, a...
Skerbeck Family Carnival staple at the UP State Fair
A new class of officers swear in during their graduation ceremony.
NMU Regional Police Academy honors new class of graduates
According to The Bluffs Activities Director, activities like the festival give the residents a...
The Bluffs Senior Community home holds 3rd annual Friends and Family Fair