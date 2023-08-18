Higher Love receives first Clean Green certification in the UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Higher Love celebrated getting their Clean Green certification Friday.

This certification tests every process from plant to harvest.

Higher Love is the second cannabis store in Michigan to get this certification and the only one in the Upper Peninsula.

Higher Love’s President Joni Moore says their care for the environment and customers played a role in getting the certificate.

“It’s something that people ingest,” says Moore. “It’s really important to us that our customers have a safe healthy product, and that’s why I went for the organic certification in cannabis.”

A Higher Love spokesperson says this certification shows they have the healthiest plants possible.

