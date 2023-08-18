Governor Whitmer visits UP State Fair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair recognized honored citizens Thursday, including veterans, senior citizens, Native Americans and the governor.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was honored at the annual Delta Chamber of Commerce “Lunch with the Governor.” The event has been held at the fair for more than 20 years.

During the lunch, Whitmer spoke about the state government’s latest accomplishments, such as rolling back the retirement tax, to applause and cheers from the tent packed with business leaders and community members from across the U.P.

She also spoke about improvements made to Michigan’s infrastructure.

“We continued fixing the damn roads, replacing pipes and building bridges,” Whitmer said.

Before the lunch, Whitmer told TV6 News she was thankful for the collaborative effort put forth by U.P. legislators on the new budget.

“I want to thank my legislative friends, Rep. Hill and Senator McBroom,” Whitmer said. “I was really proud to sign this budget because I know what it means for the U.P.”

Senator Ed McBroom, (R) Michigan, said he was happy to get some wins in the budget.

“We did manage to get a few,” McBroom said. “I’m grateful especially to save Newberry Hospital, it is a really important one, and to help Baraga Road Commission.”

Whitmer said it’s important for her to show her commitment to the folks in the U.P.

“[For] folks in agriculture and folks that are doing incredible work who often feel like their voice doesn’t matter,” she said. “That’s why it’s important to show up and listen and ask questions and see what we can do to help grow the economy in the Upper Peninsula.”

She also said it’s important for her to stay connected and, according to McBroom, the U.P. State Fair is the perfect place to do it.

“It brings the entire community together, young and old, west to east, north to south, people are here whether they’re here to see animals, take rides, to enjoy the food, to be a part of the Veteran of the Year ceremony, to hear the governor speak, to do office hours in the barn with me...it’s just a really great event,” McBroom said.

The governor’s trip to the U.P. this week wasn’t all business. She said she went kayaking with her daughter in Munising yesterday and jumped off Black Rocks in Marquette.

