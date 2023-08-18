Governor Gretchen Whitmer stops by Upper Michigan Today

In true UMT fashion, Elizabeth and Tia attempt to get to know the governor outside of her role as a politician.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer made a special stop during her August tour of the Upper Peninsula.

When Upper Michigan Today started in April of 2022, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon had a major goal: get the governor on as a guest.

That dream became a reality on Thursday, August 18.

Gov. Whitmer stopped by Upper Michigan Today to talk about how she handles negativity, unwinding at the end of a long work day, and her best tips for parents as they get ready to send their kids back to school.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joins Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today.

She shares what’s on her lock screen, her favorite spots in the U.P., and her ultimate Upper Peninsula bucket list.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer sits down with Don Ryan on the Ryan Report to talk about her work in the Upper Peninsula at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20 on FOX UP.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6 and FOX UP app.

