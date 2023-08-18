Escanaba City Council awards repaving contract for Stephenson Avenue project

Escanaba sign.
Escanaba sign.(WLUC photo)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba City Council approved plans for a new road construction project on Thursday night.

The council unanimously approved the contract to Payne and Dolan to repave a large section of Stephenson Avenue.

The contract is for $695,000. Some sidewalk work in that area already started.

“The project has taken a lot longer than expected but with this paving getting approved tonight paving is expected to take place the first week to the second week of September and hopefully we can get the ball rolling to get this project wrapped up,” said Kent Dubord, the Escanaba director of public works.

The work includes a complete repaving of both lanes on Stephenson Avenue.

It will go from Rose Park to the Escanaba Public Works buildings.

