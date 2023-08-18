Elissa Slotkin makes pitch to voters during U.P. State Fair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A candidate running to fill Debbie Stabenow’s seat in the senate made her pitch to voters at the U.P. state fair Thursday.

Elissa Slotkin is a congresswoman representing Michigan’s seventh district in the Lansing area. Slotkin worked as a CIA Officer after 9-11 and later at the Pentagon for seven years.

She says she came to the U.P. to better understand the issues that are important to voters.

“I wanted to come up to the U.P. early and just start talking to people and hearing what are the special issues of the U.P. So we were in Marquette, we’re here at the fair, we’re going to Hessel visiting a bunch of different places just trying to get a sense of what’s keeping them up at night,” Slotkin said.

Slotkin says some of the issues raised by voters were affordable housing, protecting the great lakes and preserving Michigan’s natural heritage.

