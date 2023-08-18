Elissa Slotkin makes pitch to voters during U.P. State Fair

Slotkin poses with a member of Debbie Stabenow's team during the U.P. State Fair.
Slotkin poses with a member of Debbie Stabenow's team during the U.P. State Fair.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A candidate running to fill Debbie Stabenow’s seat in the senate made her pitch to voters at the U.P. state fair Thursday.

Elissa Slotkin is a congresswoman representing Michigan’s seventh district in the Lansing area. Slotkin worked as a CIA Officer after 9-11 and later at the Pentagon for seven years.

She says she came to the U.P. to better understand the issues that are important to voters.

“I wanted to come up to the U.P. early and just start talking to people and hearing what are the special issues of the U.P. So we were in Marquette, we’re here at the fair, we’re going to Hessel visiting a bunch of different places just trying to get a sense of what’s keeping them up at night,” Slotkin said.

Slotkin says some of the issues raised by voters were affordable housing, protecting the great lakes and preserving Michigan’s natural heritage.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The current MSHS block "M" logo.
Recall language filed for 2 MAPS board members for retiring Redmen, Redette nickname
Dominic Joseph Barrette, 21, of Hancock
Hancock resident arrested for child sexually abusive activity
Couple married at Gram's Pasties
Escanaba couple gets married at Gram’s Pasties
Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, of Lagos, Nigeria, were arraigned on charges accusing...
Brothers plead not guilty during arraignment in international sextortion, DeMay suicide case
The North 141 Travel Plaza is located at the intersection of US-141 and M-28, which is about 17...
UPDATE: Overnight fire severely damages Covington gas station

Latest News

Michigan Department of Transportation
MDOT public meeting set to discuss upcoming roundabout project in Ishpeming
Find out which one would be best for you
The difference between hearing aids and implanted hearing devices
A Citizens for a Safe & Clean Lake Superior yard sign.
Spaceport opponents request zoning change to block potential Marquette County rocket launch site
Packers fans have liked what they've seen from their new quarterback ahead of his preseason...
Excitement builds ahead of Green Bay Packers preseason home opener