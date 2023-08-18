The difference between hearing aids and implanted hearing devices

UP Audiology on how they work and which is the best option for those struggling with hearing loss
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Kati Stilwell joins Pavlina Osta to explain what options those experiencing hearing loss have in the Upper Peninsula.

U.P. Audiology has locations in Iron Mountain and Houghton, to learn more click here

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The current MSHS block "M" logo.
Recall language filed for 2 MAPS board members for retiring Redmen, Redette nickname
Dominic Joseph Barrette, 21, of Hancock
Hancock resident arrested for child sexually abusive activity
Couple married at Gram's Pasties
Escanaba couple gets married at Gram’s Pasties
Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, of Lagos, Nigeria, were arraigned on charges accusing...
Brothers plead not guilty during arraignment in international sextortion, DeMay suicide case
The North 141 Travel Plaza is located at the intersection of US-141 and M-28, which is about 17...
UPDATE: Overnight fire severely damages Covington gas station

Latest News

A Citizens for a Safe & Clean Lake Superior yard sign.
Spaceport opponents request zoning change to block potential Marquette County rocket launch site
Escanaba sign.
Escanaba City Council awards repaving contract for Stephenson Avenue project
UPCC Panel
Upper Peninsula Construction Council hosts workforce resiliency discussion
Starting off as a food truck in 2020, the Forge restaurant held a soft opening in November, and...
The Forge Food Smith holds grand opening and ribbon-cutting event for restaurant location