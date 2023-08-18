The difference between hearing aids and implanted hearing devices
UP Audiology on how they work and which is the best option for those struggling with hearing loss
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Kati Stilwell joins Pavlina Osta to explain what options those experiencing hearing loss have in the Upper Peninsula.
U.P. Audiology has locations in Iron Mountain and Houghton, to learn more click here
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.