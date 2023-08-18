Class of 2024: time is running out to book senior picture sessions

Photographer Daniele Carol shares tips for preparing for your portraits.
Photographer Daniele Carol snaps a photo of Tia Trudgeon.
Photographer Daniele Carol snaps a photo of Tia Trudgeon.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If your class of 2024 senior hasn’t taken their senior pictures yet, photographers urge you to book the session now.

Many schools require portraits for the yearbook to be submitted by winter break, and many photographers encourage you to book your session before the school year starts.

Simply put, most students and photographers don’t want to have an outdoor photoshoot once there’s snow on the ground, and since outdoor scenes are often the locale for senior portraits, early fall is prime time for snapping the photos.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by Daniele Carol Co in Marquette to learn more about a timeline for booking and to hear the photographer’s tips on preparing for your portrait session.

Carol says it’s standard etiquette to book your session at least two-three weeks in advance of your desired date.

Carol says to reach out to your photographer ahead of your session for a friendly conversation can help relieve the nerves of being in front of the camera.

The Marquette-based photographer adds that she offers different packages with varying price points.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Photographer Daniele Carol about the timeline for booking senior pictures and her different package options.

Carol says there’s no “best” way to dress for a senior portrait session. A good portrait tells the story of its subject. Your senior should dress in what they feel comfortable and confident wearing- whether that’s glam makeup and a salon-fresh hairdo, or jeans and a t-shirt and natural makeup.

Photographer Daniele Carol shares tips for preparing for a senior picture session.

You can check out Daniele Carol’s portfolio and book her services at danielecarol.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The current MSHS block "M" logo.
Recall language filed for 2 MAPS board members for retiring Redmen, Redette nickname
Dominic Joseph Barrette, 21, of Hancock
Hancock resident arrested for child sexually abusive activity
Couple married at Gram's Pasties
Escanaba couple gets married at Gram’s Pasties
Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, of Lagos, Nigeria, were arraigned on charges accusing...
Brothers plead not guilty during arraignment in international sextortion, DeMay suicide case
The North 141 Travel Plaza is located at the intersection of US-141 and M-28, which is about 17...
UPDATE: Overnight fire severely damages Covington gas station

Latest News

Vietnam Veterans of America
Michigan honors its Vietnam Veterans
Big Brothers Big Sisters of America logo
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central UP seeks volunteers
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stops by Upper Michigan Today
Slotkin poses with a member of Debbie Stabenow's team during the U.P. State Fair.
Elissa Slotkin makes pitch to voters during U.P. State Fair