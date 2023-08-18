Class of 2024: time is running out to book senior picture sessions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If your class of 2024 senior hasn’t taken their senior pictures yet, photographers urge you to book the session now.

Many schools require portraits for the yearbook to be submitted by winter break, and many photographers encourage you to book your session before the school year starts.

Simply put, most students and photographers don’t want to have an outdoor photoshoot once there’s snow on the ground, and since outdoor scenes are often the locale for senior portraits, early fall is prime time for snapping the photos.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by Daniele Carol Co in Marquette to learn more about a timeline for booking and to hear the photographer’s tips on preparing for your portrait session.

Carol says it’s standard etiquette to book your session at least two-three weeks in advance of your desired date.

Carol says to reach out to your photographer ahead of your session for a friendly conversation can help relieve the nerves of being in front of the camera.

The Marquette-based photographer adds that she offers different packages with varying price points.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Photographer Daniele Carol about the timeline for booking senior pictures and her different package options.

Carol says there’s no “best” way to dress for a senior portrait session. A good portrait tells the story of its subject. Your senior should dress in what they feel comfortable and confident wearing- whether that’s glam makeup and a salon-fresh hairdo, or jeans and a t-shirt and natural makeup.

Photographer Daniele Carol shares tips for preparing for a senior picture session.

You can check out Daniele Carol’s portfolio and book her services at danielecarol.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.