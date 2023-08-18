The Bluffs Senior Community home holds 3rd annual Friends and Family Fair

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens of family members joined residents at The Bluffs Senior Community home on Friday for the home’s third annual Friends and Family Fair.

According to the Bluffs Executive Director Jessica Bracco, it is a great way to celebrate the Copper Country summer.

“It started three years ago, and we just thought to have a themed party, and we decided on a carnival,” said Bracco. “And every year, it’s gotten bigger and bigger, and so far, the way that today looks, it’s our biggest event.”

New this year was a car show, which was held in front of the home. The three-hour festival was also held behind the home for the first time, allowing attendees to look out over Houghton.

A variety of games such as a toilet paper throw, ring toss and put-put golf were just some of the activities available.

“They can get prizes,” said The Bluffs Activities Director Katelyn Brinks. “Or this year, instead of a cake walk, we’re doing a dessert raffle.”

According to Brinks, activities like the festival give the residents a much-needed break from their daily routines.

“A lot of times, people think of the older community that they just sit around and don’t like to do much,” added Brinks. “But we actually find that events like this really boost morale and bring joy and fun. You can’t necessarily go out for a lot of things, so we bring the outside in, and bring that fun in.”

The Bluffs is also planning to hold another celebration for National Assisted Living Week in September.

