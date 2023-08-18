Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central UP seeks volunteers

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central U.P. is looking for volunteers.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters match volunteers (or “bigs”) with a young person (or “little”) in the area to mentor. A big typically spends at least four hours with their little every month doing activities they both enjoy. There are currently six girls and two boys in the Escanaba/Gladstone area who need bigs.

Big Brothers Big Sisters says being a big is a rewarding experience.

“About 85% of [bigs] say that their experience is just as rewarding and life changing for them as it is their little,” said Carli Frailing, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central U.P. vice president of programs. “It makes a big impact for them because they’re learning a lot through a child’s eyes as well.”

Anyone who is 21 or older can apply here or by calling (906) 475-7801.

