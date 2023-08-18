14 of 16 alleged fake electors appear in court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 14 of the 16 alleged fake electors are appearing in Ingham County District Court Friday morning for their probable cause hearing.

All of the defendants are accused of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Michigan.

In July, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against 16 Republicans. Her office claims they knowingly submitted false certificates and confirmed that they were legitimate electors despite President Joe Biden’s victory.

Each person faces eight criminal charges and up to 14 years in prison. All 16 defendants plead not guilty tot he charges against them.

William Choate, one of the alleged false electors, was in court at around 10 a.m. for his probable cause hearing, but he’s not the only one appearing before Judge Simmons in court. 13 of the 16 alleged fake electors will have hearings in Lansing throughout the afternoon on Aug. 18.

Choate’s attorney, David Kallman, filed multiple motions, citing “constitutional issues.” He also asked for an extension on a request that Choate cross state lines, mainly to Ohio and Indiana for work. Choate’s next hearing will be on Nov. 2.

