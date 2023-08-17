‘We have a full board’: Hancock Schools Board appoints 2 new board trustees

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock Public Schools Board appointed two new board trustees during a special meeting Wednesday evening.

The board has been short of two members for the past week. This was due to the sudden resignations of former board president Dale Kero last Monday and former trustee Steve Koskela last Tuesday.

At the start of the meeting, there were eight applicants to fill the vacancies. This was narrowed down to four by the board members. After using a point system to determine their preferred candidates, Emily Lancour and Taylor Paul were both unanimously approved as the board’s new trustees.

Both Lancour and Paul are Hancock Public Schools alumni. In her application, Lancour says that she is retired with 25 years’ worth of teaching experience and has extensive knowledge of education, school systems and special education law. Her son, Michael, is also a trustee. According to Board President Catherine Jordan, this is allowed.

“I did ask the MASB legal counsel about this,” said Jordan during an introduction of the candidates. “She may be on the board, and Michael can be a part of that voting process.”

Paul says in her application that she can bring the viewpoint of the young families in the district, being a young mother herself. She also refers to herself as a team player, has a willingness to learn and has ‘tons of bulldog pride.’

“I’m really looking forward to having this full board now, moving forward,” continued Jordan. “And thinking about what needs to be done, rolling up our sleeves and getting it done.”

Both will attend their first regular board meeting on Monday. According to Jordan, part of the meeting’s business will focus on the search for the school’s new superintendent. As of last week, Hancock’s High School Principal and Interim Director of Athletics Chris Salani is serving as the school district’s interim superintendent.

“We will be starting to look at our resources and our options for our continuing for a new superintendent,” added Jordan.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the school.

Other business during Wednesday’s meeting included accepting both resignations of former staff and new hires for the upcoming school year. This included accepting the hiring of Daniell Thoune as a high school special education teacher and accepting the resignation of Heidi Knuuttilla, an elementary school teacher.

