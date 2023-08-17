WATCH: Trades camp graduation ceremony, UP high school soccer postseason tournament play approved

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday we look into a ceremony at the old hospital site in Marquette, the Building Trades Summer Camp graduation ceremony, news in U.P. high school soccer and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Aug. 16, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.