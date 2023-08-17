WATCH: Trades camp graduation ceremony, UP high school soccer postseason tournament play approved

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
By Molly Birch
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday we look into a ceremony at the old hospital site in Marquette, the Building Trades Summer Camp graduation ceremony, news in U.P. high school soccer and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Aug. 16, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North 141 Travel Plaza is located at the intersection of US-141 and M-28, which is about 17...
UPDATE: Overnight fire severely damages Covington gas station
An image from a fire detection aircraft shows smoke and flames from the Goose Marsh Fire in...
UPDATE: Crews battling forest fire in Chippewa County, blaze currently contained at 35 acres
Jared Thomas Hunt appeared on Zoom for his arraignment on Monday.
Man arraigned for OWI, assault after striking 2 pedestrians on Third Street in Marquette
Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba, MI.
Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office to review potential case against former Escanaba catholic school teacher
2 Nigerian men indicted for sextortion ring, DeMay death make first US court appearance

Latest News

4-H member exhibits a pig at the 2023 U.P. State Fair in Escanaba.
4-H kids showcase agriculture at UP State Fair
This event is in celebration of the 2019 UPAWS Annual Cause for Paws Gala.
Kognisjon Bryggeri to host ‘Name a Beer After Your Pet’ launch party
The beer is called the “UPAWS Staff Pick” and is a raspberry wheat beer in honor of the shelter...
Kognisjon Bryggeri to host ‘Name a Beer After Your Pet’ launch party
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Trades camp graduation ceremony, UP high school soccer postseason tournament play approved