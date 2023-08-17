Volunteer firefighters in L’Anse receive increased compensation

The L'Anse Fire Department has 23 volunteer firefighters.
The L'Anse Fire Department has 23 volunteer firefighters.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time in 20 years, volunteer firefighters in L’Anse are receiving increased compensation.

On Wednesday night, the L’Anse Village Council increased the hourly rate from $15 to $20.

Village Manager Bob LaFave said this decision was made to keep up with other volunteer departments.

“It was clear we’d fallen a little bit behind in the compensation we have for our firemen, for our volunteer department,” LaFave said. “So, we really wanted to make sure that we were keeping in line with what other fire departments were compensating their volunteer firemen for.”

LaFave said this increased pay will help volunteers cover travel costs.

“A lot of people may not realize but volunteer firemen take their own vehicles, pay with their own gas, to go out and help fight those fires, so that compensation is meaningful,” LaFave said.

Currently, the L’Anse Fire Department has 23 volunteer firefighters. LaFave said the hope with this pay increase is to hire a new generation of firefighters.

“A lot of the folks that we have are veterans and they’ve been on the department for many years,” LaFave said. “But they’re getting close to hanging up their hats and being done with their service.”

Fire Chief Mike Bianco said the department covers a variety of responsibilities across Baraga County. He said increased manpower would make these duties easier to handle.

“In Baraga County, we have the Jaws of Life, we also handle all the rope rescues, which is a lot of other departments that are on our team that can do the rescue,” Bianco said. “There’s a lot more to it and our calls have gone way up.”

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, there are applications available at L’Anse City Hall on North Main Street.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North 141 Travel Plaza is located at the intersection of US-141 and M-28, which is about 17...
UPDATE: Overnight fire severely damages Covington gas station
An image from a fire detection aircraft shows smoke and flames from the Goose Marsh Fire in...
UPDATE: Crews battling forest fire in Chippewa County, blaze currently contained at 35 acres
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Update: Ishpeming woman accused of setting husband on fire found competent
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stands with representatives of the NMU Foundation and Veridea group.
Ceremony held to recognize old Marquette hospital redevelopment
storms
A windy & warm day before a line of strong storms

Latest News

Whitmer and MEDC members listens to the owner of Creative Composites during a tour of the...
Governor Whitmer highlights composite factory expansion
Provost receives a standing ovation during the ceremony.
UP veteran of the year recognized during state fair
The Alger County Veterans Scramble will be this Saturday, August 19, with an opening ceremony...
4th annual Alger County Veterans Scramble coming to Pictured Rocks Golf Course
Couple married at Gram's Pasties
Escanaba couple gets married at Gram’s Pasties