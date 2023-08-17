Volunteer firefighters in L’Anse receive increased compensation

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time in 20 years, volunteer firefighters in L’Anse are receiving increased compensation.

On Wednesday night, the L’Anse Village Council increased the hourly rate from $15 to $20.

Village Manager Bob LaFave said this decision was made to keep up with other volunteer departments.

“It was clear we’d fallen a little bit behind in the compensation we have for our firemen, for our volunteer department,” LaFave said. “So, we really wanted to make sure that we were keeping in line with what other fire departments were compensating their volunteer firemen for.”

LaFave said this increased pay will help volunteers cover travel costs.

“A lot of people may not realize but volunteer firemen take their own vehicles, pay with their own gas, to go out and help fight those fires, so that compensation is meaningful,” LaFave said.

Currently, the L’Anse Fire Department has 23 volunteer firefighters. LaFave said the hope with this pay increase is to hire a new generation of firefighters.

“A lot of the folks that we have are veterans and they’ve been on the department for many years,” LaFave said. “But they’re getting close to hanging up their hats and being done with their service.”

Fire Chief Mike Bianco said the department covers a variety of responsibilities across Baraga County. He said increased manpower would make these duties easier to handle.

“In Baraga County, we have the Jaws of Life, we also handle all the rope rescues, which is a lot of other departments that are on our team that can do the rescue,” Bianco said. “There’s a lot more to it and our calls have gone way up.”

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, there are applications available at L’Anse City Hall on North Main Street.

