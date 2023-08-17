UPLC to host 3rd annual Chocolay Bayou Art Walk and Sale

Poster for Chocolay Bayou Art Walk and Sale.(WLUC)
By Ethan Jennings
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy (UPLC) is hosting a celebration of art and nature this weekend.

The Chocolay Bayou Art Walk will take place on Sunday. 15 different artists and photographers will have their pieces on display and for sale. Featured musicians will also perform.

UPLC Lands Program Manager Clare Fastiggi said this is a great way to appreciate art and nature at the same time.

“To have this intersection of art and people to come out there and enjoy it,” Fastiggi said. “A lot of the inspiration comes from the land and the water there and you can really see that shine through in the pieces that people are bringing.”

The event is from noon to five in Harvey. There is no cost for admission.

