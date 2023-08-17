UP veteran of the year recognized during state fair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. veteran was recognized for his hard work and community service Thursday morning at the state fair.

2023 U.P. veteran of the year Jim Provost got a jacket and hat and other awards at a fair ceremony. Fellow veterans, state lawmakers and community members attended the celebration.

Provost says he is speechless.

“I’m on cloud nine,” Provost said. “This isn’t why I do this; I do this because I enjoy helping veterans, but to be honored by a group of your peers that feel you do a well enough job to be recognized like this that’s awesome.”

Provost is a Vietnam war veteran from Marquette. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, he joined the Marquette County Department of Veterans Affairs.

He encourages young veterans to give back.

“We’ve helped these younger veterans; we’ve done things for them,” Provost said. “It’s time for them to come in and help and we’ve got more veterans coming out of the service every day. So they’re going to need help too, and we have to make sure that they get the help and it’s time for these young veterans to come in and get started.”

For the first time during this annual ceremony, a civilian was recognized. Iron Mountain’s Dennis Larson is the fifth zone commander of the Sons of the American Legion. He was awarded for his work in helping the veteran community.

“I’ve been to this event many years and I never thought that I would be up on the stage being a non-veteran, but it was quite an honor being up there with Jim and the governor and everybody was awesome,” Larson said.

Provost says his family is the main reason he was able to give back to his fellow veterans.

