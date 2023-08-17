Studio Dance Arts expands offerings for youth athletes

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with Studio Director Ashley Tremblay about the upcoming dance and gymnastics season.
Studio Dance Arts gymnastics.
Studio Dance Arts gymnastics.(Studio Dance Arts)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - Studio Dance Arts (SDA) is gearing up for its 2023-2024 season.

Registration for dance, cheer, and gymnastics programs are open now, and the first tuition installment is due Sep. 1.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by the Marquette studio located inside the Westwood Mall to chat with Studio Director Ashley Tremblay about the upcoming season and to see the athletes’ skills in action.

Tremblay says SDA offers competitive and non-competitive gymnastics programs for beginner, intermediate, and advanced athletes.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Ashley Tremblay of Studio Dance Arts about the upcoming gymnastics seasons and important deadlines for registration.

Studio Dance Arts’ motto is, “Dance training is life training”.

Kids who dance will learn valuable skills like time management, camaraderie, responsibility, leadership skills, listening skills, and more.

Tremblay says the younger you get your kid involved in dance, the better, and SDA offers classes for kids as young as 2 years old.

New this season at SDA: pom classes, a studio in Munising offering dance and gymnastics, and a one-stop boutique shop in the Marquette location.

Below is an image of the new boutique shop, offering dancewear, shoes, accessories, and more.

The boutique shop at Studio Dance Arts - Marquette.
The boutique shop at Studio Dance Arts - Marquette.(Studio Dance Arts)

Studio Dance Arts is offering a Taste of Gymnastics clinic for beginners on Aug. 24 from 4:30 - 5:45 p.m. The cost for the clinic is $30.

It’s offering a one-week-long recreational camp from Aug. 21- 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This program is $200 for campers and is designed for gymnasts aged 5-14.

You can find the full schedule of class offerings and register your child for dance, gymnastics, or cheer at studiodancearts.com.

