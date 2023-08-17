Stormy start to the day with warming trend this weekend

Temperatures are looking to rise into the 80s by Saturday and Sunday
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Rain kicks off Thursday morning and is actively moving out of the region with lighter rain set for the west and east counties in the afternoon. Once the rain moves out of the region, clearer skies stick around with warmer air going into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 80s by Saturday with muggy air along with it. Temperatures are decrease back into the 70s by the start of the work week next week,

Thursday: First round of rain in the morning with moderate rain and thunderstorms; scattered rain chances in the west and east in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Friday: Nicer day with sunnier skies and warmer air

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with chances of pop-up showers in the afternoon; hot and humid

>Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; pop-up showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; slightly cooler air

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; chances of scattered rain

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

