Recall language filed for 2 MAPS board members for retiring Redmen, Redette nickname

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Recall language has been filed against two Marquette Area Public School Board members who voted to retire the Redmen/Redette nickname.

A recall petition was submitted to the Marquette County Clerk’s Office to recall Jennifer Klipp and Jennifer Ray.

The recall language states that they “failed to retain the Redmen and Redette name” after 59% of the district’s registered voters supported keeping the name according to a survey released by MAPS in 2020.

On July 17, Vice President Glenn Sarka, Trustee Jennifer Klipp, Trustee Jennifer Ray and Trustee Cherryl Maddox-Smith voted in support of the nickname change at a four-hour board meeting.

The Marquette County Election Commission will meet on Sept. 1 to conduct a hearing on the clarity and factuality of the recall language.

If the language is approved, it will go forward to the May 7, 2024 election.

