Brothers plead not guilty during arraignment in international sextortion, DeMay suicide case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The two Nigerian men extradited to the U.S. in an international sextortion case linked to the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay of Marquette pleaded not guilty during their arraignment in Grand Rapids on Thursday.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced Thursday that Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, of Lagos, Nigeria, were arraigned on charges accusing them of sexually extorting numerous young men and teenage boys in the Western District of Michigan and across the United States. Samuel Ogoshi was also arraigned on a charge alleging that this sexual exploitation resulted in the suicide of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay of Marquette.

The Ogoshis pleaded not guilty after being formally advised of the charges against them during today’s arraignment. A detention hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday.

“Today’s hearing is another step forward in the judicial process following the successful extradition of the Ogoshi brothers from Nigeria to the United States on last Sunday,” said Totten in a press release. “My office is fully prepared to present the facts of the case during a fair trial.”

On Sunday, the Ogoshis were extradited to the United States from Nigeria to face prosecution after being indicted in Nov. 2022 for sexual extortion. In Nov.2022, Samuel Ogoshi and Samson Ogoshi were charged in a four-count indictment:

Count 1 charges Samuel Ogoshi with Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Resulting in Death in association with the death of Jordan DeMay. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a statutory mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison.

Count 2 charges both men with Conspiracy to Sexually Exploit Minors by causing the minors to produce child pornographic images that the defendants then used to blackmail the minors. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.

Count 3 charges both men with Conspiracy to Distribute Child Pornography for sending child pornography images to minors, as well as their families and friends. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison.

Count 4 charges both men with Conspiracy to Commit Stalking Through the Internet for engaging in this sextortion scheme as it relates to both minors and young adults. The charge has a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

All charges have provisions for fines, restitution, and supervised release after their release from prison.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daniel Mekaru and Davin Reust after being investigated by the FBI, the Marquette Sheriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police Cybercrimes Unit in Marquette with the cooperation and assistance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of Nigeria.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs and the U.S. Department of State also provided critical assistance in seeking the extradition of the defendants.

The charges in an indictment are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

