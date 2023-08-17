Music on Third brings music to Marquette

Music on Third
Music on Third(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Street was filled with sidewalk concerts Thursday.

It was for Music on Third. Folks walked along the street, stopping to listen to the 15 artists playing outside.

Organizers say the event gives people a chance to listen to different types of music.

“I have a pretty eclectic taste,” said Michael Bradford, Marquette Downtown Development Authority business outreach and promotions director. “Being able to see, at no cost of entry, all these different musicians from the local community from jazz, to country, to alternative rock – for me personally, it’s given me a great opportunity to see exactly what Marquette has to offer.”

If you missed Music on Third this Thursday, you still have one more chance to catch it September 21.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North 141 Travel Plaza is located at the intersection of US-141 and M-28, which is about 17...
UPDATE: Overnight fire severely damages Covington gas station
An image from a fire detection aircraft shows smoke and flames from the Goose Marsh Fire in...
UPDATE: Crews battling forest fire in Chippewa County, blaze currently contained at 35 acres
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Update: Ishpeming woman accused of setting husband on fire found competent
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stands with representatives of the NMU Foundation and Veridea group.
Ceremony held to recognize old Marquette hospital redevelopment
storms
A windy & warm day before a line of strong storms

Latest News

Starting off as a food truck in 2020, the Forge restaurant held a soft opening in November, and...
The Forge Food Smith holds grand opening and ribbon-cutting event for restaurant location
The Chocolay Bayou Art Walk will take place on Sunday. Fifteen different artists and...
UPLC to host 3rd annual Chocolay Bayou Art Walk and Sale
According to the IRNP, the event has gained such recognition, all tickets were sold out in an...
Families enjoy free cruise for Isle Royale National Park Ranger III’s Family Day
Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! is getting federal grant money with hopes of improving our...
Early Care and Education grant addresses early childhood educators’ shortages
2023 U.P. Veteran of the Year Jim Provost says his family is the main reason he was able to...
UP Veteran of the Year recognized during state fair