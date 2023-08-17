Music on Third brings music to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Street was filled with sidewalk concerts Thursday.

It was for Music on Third. Folks walked along the street, stopping to listen to the 15 artists playing outside.

Organizers say the event gives people a chance to listen to different types of music.

“I have a pretty eclectic taste,” said Michael Bradford, Marquette Downtown Development Authority business outreach and promotions director. “Being able to see, at no cost of entry, all these different musicians from the local community from jazz, to country, to alternative rock – for me personally, it’s given me a great opportunity to see exactly what Marquette has to offer.”

If you missed Music on Third this Thursday, you still have one more chance to catch it September 21.

