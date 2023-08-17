Kognisjon Bryggeri to host ‘Name a Beer After Your Pet’ launch party

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kognisjon Bryggeri in Marquette is launching a special beer this Friday for the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS), and it’s several years in the making.

The beer is called the “UPAWS Staff Pick” and is a raspberry wheat beer in honor of the shelter staff.

It’s the last beer to launch from the “Name a Beer After Your Pet” auction at the 2019 UPAWS Cause for Paws Gala. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the winners weren’t able to celebrate the launch of their special brews then, so they’re doing it now.

Amber Talo, a UPAWS volunteer, said the winners decided to take a different route in naming the beer this time.

“The donors for this beer in particular are very familiar faces that have done this auction item every year since we started, but they would like to highlight the staff this year instead of their pet, to give them a chance to highlight all of their pets,” said Talo.

$1 from every ‘Staff Pick’ beverage sold will be given back to UPAWS. Talo said this auction has helped UPAWS earn around $30,000.

The release party will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at Kognisjon Bryggeri in the Third Street Marketplace in Marquette. Food will be provided by Pizza@.

