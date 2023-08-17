Kendricks Bordeau attorneys and Marquette Police Department explain landlord and tenant rights

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Northern Michigan University (NMU) and Michigan Tech University (MTU) students returning in August, you may start to see an influx of students hauling furniture into rentals.

For those who are new to renting, attorneys at Kendricks Bordeau Law Firm said it’s important to know your obligations and limits as either tenant or landlord. Attorney and Kendricks Bordeau Partner Laura Katers Reilly said it goes beyond signing a written lease, starting with the Michigan Truth in Renting Act.

“Which lays out types of language that can and cannot be in a lease and provides penalties for that,” Katers Reilly said. “The second law is the Landlord-Tenant Relationship Act which covers how a security deposit needs to be treated.”

Katers Reilly said landlords are allowed to prohibit things like smoking, pets, or anything that could damage the property as it’s written in the lease. She said a landlord has to hold a tenant’s security deposit in a separate escrow account.

“A landlord cannot use the security deposit paid by the tenant as if it’s their own money,” Katers Reilly said. “That is pretty important; Michigan Law does provide penalties and a lot of rules around the fact that the security deposit is the tenant’s property.”

Katers Reilly went on to say once the lease ends, a landlord can only keep some of the deposit if the tenant damages anything or misses a rent payment. She said you can contact an attorney if you have an issue or dispute about a security deposit or damage cost.

Katers Reilly also said another common tenant vs. landlord dispute involves move-in and move-out dates. She said new renters should remember that a lease is a contract.

“Meaning that you can’t simply walk away from it. If you decide that you have a nicer apartment across town or you can’t get along with your roommates and you just want to move out, the lease still binds you,” Katers Reilly said.

Marquette Police Captain James Finkbeiner said during peak rental season they rarely receive civil landlord-tenant disputes. However, he said when they do receive these calls they act as a neutral third party.

“We can come up with a solution and try to help mediate that solution and sometimes we can’t come up with a direct solution,” Finkbeiner said. “Then we try to refer them to the resources that are available out there, one of the things is you can always contact a lawyer if you think it comes to that.”

