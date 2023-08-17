Janzen House aims to improve facility with state and county grants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Janzen House in Marquette has received two separate grants to help renovate the building.

Janzen House Director Brent Clark said both of these projects are going to help replace the windows and build a new fire escape. Clark noted that the State of Michigan Shelter Infrastructure Improvement Grant is worth $160,000. Clark also said the Marquette County grant is worth $100,000.

Clark explained that $15,000 of the state infrastructure grant money went to windows and $140,000 will be going towards the fire escape.

Clark detailed how the Janzen House applied for these grants.

“The county grant was something that three of our board members worked on with the county for about a year to obtain,” Clark said. “The state grant we also worked on that for about a year then we started spending that money about three months ago.”

Clark said staff from Closner Construction in Marquette will be handling all renovations as the project continues.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.