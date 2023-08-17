Hancock resident arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Dominic Joseph Barrette, 21, of Hancock
Dominic Joseph Barrette, 21, of Hancock(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has announced the arrest of a 21-year-old Hancock man for child sexually abusive material, aggravated possession, child sexually abusive material, possession, and using a computer to commit a crime.

Dominic Joseph Barrette was arrested following an investigation that was initiated when authorities learned Barrette was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet. A search of Flanders’ residence resulted in digital evidence being seized.

Barrette was charged with nine counts of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, one count of child sexually abusive material possession, and ten counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Barrette was arraigned in the 97th District Court on August 16.

According to the MSP, if convicted, Barrette faces up to ten years in prison for the child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, four years in prison for the child sexually abusive material, and ten years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to assist in keeping people safe online. The MSP ICAC Task Force provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

